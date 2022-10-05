Join Nevada Storm Women's Football For National Tryout Day October 8

Nevada Storm's mission is to provide women with the opportunity to play and compete at the top tier of tackle football preparing for international and national competition; while fostering an environment of good will and sportsmanship.
This upcoming Saturday, October 8, is National Tryout Day and The Storm is preparing for the 2023 season.
The Storm will be holding tryouts at Mira Loma Park this Saturday at 9 a.m. and they encourage you to join. Identification and proof of medical insurance will be required.
There's a link to register to try out --
All participants will receive a goodie bag for trying out!
Each season, players pay fees to keep the dream alive.
Fundraisers and sponsorships help pay for team expenses such as travel, equipment, and uniforms.
The Nevada Storm was founded in 2010 as a Women’s Full Contact Football team with just six players.
The team has now progressed to a full eleven-on-eleven player format and is recognized as a 501(c)3 non-profit. As an affiliate of the Women’s Football Alliance, the Nevada Storm has won back-to-back national championships in two different divisions in 2019 and 2021. The 2021 D2 National Championship was held at the NFL Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
For updates on the upcoming season and future events, visit nevadastormfootball.com.