As one of Nevada’s most exciting racing events of the year, there’s no better way to feel the thrill of NHRA-caliber motorsports than Fallon’s Octane Fest.
Motorheads from all over Nevada and the West head for The Oasis of Nevada for an action-packed, two-day lineup of tuff trucks, trailer races, demolition, V6 figure eight racing, Contact Tough Trucks, chain races and more.
The Octane Fest is happening at the Rattlesnake Raceway at 2000 Airport Rd. in Fallon, Nevada.
On Friday, June 10, they'll be holding Circle Track Races, Timed Tough Trucks, Trailer Races & a Demolition Derby.
On Saturday, June 11, they'll have Circle Track Races, Contact Tough Trucks, Chain Races & a Figure 8 Race.
You can purchase tickets here, prices range from $5 to $10 per ticket.
(The Abbi Agency assisted with this report.)