The Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space announced the Regional Shooting Facility in Washoe County is reopening after a month long closure due to staffing shortages.
With more staff onboard, shooting enthusiasts can get back to practice at the public range.
“With the tight labor market and the significant level of certification required to hire for these positions, finding the right individuals that would allow the range to reopen took some time," said Washoe County District Park Manager Bryan Harrower. "We are thrilled that the shooting facility is now back open so the public can practice safe target shooting. We appreciate the community’s patience while we took the necessary steps to safely reopen.”
The staffing shortages originated from employees retiring from very specific positions that needed certain qualifications to fill. Needless to say they couldn't hire just anyone.
“We can anticipate what might be coming down the road we knew that these retirements would be coming but that doesn’t mean the availability of replacements is there when we need them, so it took some time, and we know that and were really really happy that we filled that gap now,” Bethany Drysdale, Spokesperson for Washoe County said.
The facility is a great tool for hunters to get ready for the season, but also to keep our lands safe from fires started by unsafe target practices.
“We know it’s kind of fun to take your rifle out and shoot at some targets but it’s not safe,” said Drysdale.
They said they know people were disappointed with the initial closing, but all they can say is the facility is open now.
The range is about 25 to 35 miles north of Reno over by pyramid highway, open Friday through Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..