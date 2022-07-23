A legacy project designed by a woman who lost her son at 14 partnered with Project Discovery. Today Project Discovery, Black Wall Street Reno and Forever 14 have come together for 'A Hero's Journey' to help kids who need it most, implement leadership, self esteem and resilience into their own lives as the kids bust through barriers through the challenging ropes course.
With all three non-profits coming together they're able to bring in kids from all walks of life from all over Northern Nevada, some who wouldn't normally get a chance to get out of the city and experience some personal growth within a project like 'A Hero's Journey'.
Throughout the courses they learn how they can be their best selves for themselves and others, learning how to help lift each other up to reach the top of each course.
Mike Selby, the Executive Director at Project Discovery says "They really work together as a team and learn that they matter, it's important they know that everything they do has an impact on everyone else." Katie Ward, a Teen Helper at Project Discovery adds "I was in a really tough place when I moved here and just after moving here and finding this, I realized "wow" I'm going to do some amazing things someday."
Selby mentions "We let them know that they're capable of anything, they have the potential to become whatever they want to become so it's all about resilience with us."
Selby says their main goal today is to get the kids to push themselves and to help them take one step further than they think they can accomplish, to feel proud of what they can do, inspiring them to bring back what they've learned into their own lives.