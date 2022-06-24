South Lake Tahoe visitors and residents are getting a new way to get around in July, 2022 with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system.
The service will offer free rides in a zone including the casino corridor in Stateline, Nev., and Al Tahoe Boulevard and Pioneer Trail in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
The on-demand system will be accessed and scheduled through the Lake Link app and operate 365 days per year 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in summer and winter.
Funding for the shuttles is a collaboration of public and private partnerships. (www.tahoelakelink.com)
“Lake Link is a new tool to help alleviate congestion in our tourist core and at some of the most popular recreation access points,” said Raymond Suarez, Lake Link program manager. “It will connect visitors and residents to trails, beaches, entertainment, nightlife, and be a resource for general commuters. This service will prove convenient, and by reducing vehicle traffic and getting more people to use public transit, we’ll improve our environment and help protect the lake.”
The shuttles carry 9-12 passengers and are equipped with bike and ski racks for the transportation of gear while riders are allowed to bring anything that can fit underneath the seat or in their lap.
The fleet includes wheelchair accessible shuttles and riders can indicate on the app if they need certain accommodations. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult to ride. Only service animals are allowed on the vehicles.
The South Shore Transportation Management Association hopes to expand the service as demand increases and more funding opportunities become available.
Lake Link will also connect with Tahoe Transportation District routes to extend the reach of transit. The Lake Link app will be available for download on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.