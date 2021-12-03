Dog owners will have three more areas to take their dogs off leash in our community, that is lazy 5, North Valleys and South Valleys regional park.
It’s all a part of a pilot program to see if an off-leash area would work here, which a lot of people say yes it would.
"I think it’s fabulous if you have good responsible dog owners that pick up after the dogs that have friendly dogs, we need more of them in the county,” says Bill Garderner, dog owner.
If rules are not respected then the field will not be allowed to continue being an off-leash area, now if rules are respected, they will add more space and services. The field is close to playgrounds and other amenities, so those coming here are expected to have full supervision of their dogs.
Off-leash use hours: November 1st through march 1st from 8 am to sunset every day and March 1st through November 1st Monday through Friday 8am-1pm.