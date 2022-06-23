Cotton Rosser produced the Reno Rodeo since 1960. The 93-year-old passed away, Wednesday, as the Reno Rodeo was happening.
"We knew this day was coming and we weren't planning on it happening during the Reno Rodeo but if he was to go on a certain rodeo, this would definitely be his pick," Reno Rosser, Cotton Rosser's son said.
The Reno Rodeo held a tribute to the King of the Cowboys, during Wednesday's event. Reno Rosser guided Cotton's riderless horse into the arena to pay tribute to the man who did so much for the rodeo.
"It was very emotional," Reno Rosser said. "It was very tough. The standing ovation, it humbles you to know how respected he was."
Another event includes a group of mares and their colts. They run into the arena, showcasing the next generation of rodeo animals.
"All of the sudden, one of the little colts that's three or four months old, he comes out of the pack and he ran around all the mares and the other colts, about three times, and it made us feel like that was Cotton saying goodbye," George Combs, General Manager of the Reno Rodeo said.
Cotton Rosser won the saddle bronc riding at the Reno Rodeo in 1950. He later bought the Flying U Rodeo Company and produced about 50 rodeos per year. He provided more than 600 head of livestock for the Reno Rodeo.
"He was so proud to tell people that he produced the Reno Rodeo," Reno Rosser said. "He loved this rodeo and he's seen it grow from a two-day event to a 10-day event."
Rosser was well-known and well-respected throughout the western world and in rodeos, worldwide. To Reno Rosser, he was simply known as dad.
"In Nephi, Utah, they say two things come to town...Santa Claus and Cotton Rosser but to everybody else, he was a living legend and a wonderful person and very well-respected, not only in the rodeo industry but just the western industry," Reno Rosser said.
"There was never a stranger with that man," Combs said. "He knew everybody and once he knew who you were and knew you by name, he never forgot you."
Reno Rosser has been running the family business for about the last 10 years but he says Cotton was still the boss. He says he will continue the tradition of providing rodeo entertainment for many years to come.
"There's only one John Wayne, there's only one Cotton Rosser," Reno Rosser said. "I'm not gonna try to replicate what he did. I'm just gonna try to be a showman like him and try to bring new and innovative ideas to Reno Rodeo because truly, that's why this rodeo has been so successful."
Cotton Rosser has a statue erected at the Reno Rodeo grounds. People have dropped off flowers and even a flake of hay to pay tribute. Rosser leaves behind his wife, Karen, five children and many grandkids.