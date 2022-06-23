Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northwestern Churchill County in west central Nevada... Storey County in western Nevada... Southern Washoe County in western Nevada... Southwestern Pershing County in west central Nevada... North central Lyon County in west central Nevada... * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 344 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 14 miles northwest of Oreana to near Nixon, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This wall of dust will affect NV-447 south of Gerlach to Fernley, and Interstate 80 from west Fernley northeast to south of Imlay. This will affect Rye Patch Reservoir, Oreana, Lovelock, Trinity Junction, Toulon, and Toy. Locations impacted include... Lovelock, Fernley, Nixon, Hazen, Trinity Junction, Oreana, Unionville, Silver Springs, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112), Desert Peak, Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Trinity Peak, Majuba Mountain, Fernley - Tiger Field Airport, Lovelock Derby Field Airport, Wadsworth, Rye Patch Reservoir Campground and Silver Springs Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust can be hazardous. Delay or reroute travel. Remain aware of the weather. &&

...SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON... WHAT: * Showers and strong thunderstorms are continuing to bloom across western Nevada, the Sierra Nevada, and northeast California. LOCATIONS: * Western Nevada, the Sierra Nevada, and northeastern California. WHEN: * Through 7 PM PDT, Thursday, June 23, 2022. HAZARDS: * Deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. * Wind gusts up to 55 mph. * Heavy rainfall. * Possible flash flooding and debris flows near recent burn scars. * Blowing dust with visibility reductions. * Small hail. * Rapid temperature drops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: * If you are outdoors, you should consider ending your activities now before thunderstorms form. If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter inside a sturdy structure immediately. Lightning can strike 10 miles away or more from a thunderstorm. * Blowing dust can be hazardous with visibility drops possible. If near blowing dust, delay travel. * Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. * Continue to monitor social media, weather.gov/reno, and local media for more information.