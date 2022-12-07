Seasonal motorized vehicle closure at Sand Hills Critical Wildlife Habitat Area

The Bureau of Land Management, Sierra Front Field Office seasonal motorized vehicle closure of the Sand Hills Critical Wildlife Area went into effect on Dec. 1, 2022, and will end on April 30, 2023.
This habitat area is located 20 miles north of Reno, NV and is located east of Red Rock Road, south of Bedel Flat Road and west of Bird Springs Road.
The annual motorized vehicle closure encompasses approximately 13,300 acres and protects critical winter range habitat for mule deer.
Law enforcement will be conducting patrols of the closure boundary to ensure compliance with the closure.
Areas outside of this closure remain open to motorized use and the public is encouraged to seek out alternate riding opportunities.
Nevada Department of Wildlife would like to remind public land users that seasonal closures of OHV traffic on Critical Mule Deer habitat are important to conserve mule deer and their body condition this time of year.
They say reducing human disturbance is even more crucial following catastrophic fires that have consumed large portions of habitat for this interstate mule deer herd.
“This seasonal closure is vital for Mule Deer habitat,” said Brady Owens, Acting Sierra Front Field Manager. “We encourage the public to enjoy recreating on public land by finding alternate riding areas during this time.”