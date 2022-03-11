Traffic is flowing again more than 8 hours after a wrong-way crash shut down a portion of I-80 near Patrick, east of Sparks.
Nevada State Police a car hit a semi-truck, around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
The drivers are both believed to have minor injuries.
There's no immediate on a cause.
WRONG WAY INJURY CRASH: IR-580 W/B near Patrick. White vehicle traveling wrong way struck semi. Minor injuries reported. Westbound lanes blocked, one eastbound lane blocked. Expect lengthy delays.— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) March 11, 2022