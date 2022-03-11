Weather Alert

Corrected to include wave heights and boating hazards for Lake Tahoe. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone locations may see gusts up to 65 mph with gusts exceeding 100 mph along the Sierra crest. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 10 PM PST Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Expect hazardous conditions for recreational boating activity on Lake Tahoe Saturday night into Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind speeds are anticipated along the Sierra Front, including the US-395/I-580 corridor. Anticipate potential travel restrictions for high profile vehicles and check with NDOT/CalTrans for the latest information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&