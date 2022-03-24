Effective July 2022, all twelfth graders (seniors) enrolling in Nevada public, private and charter schools must have a dose of MCV4 (meningococcal) vaccine on or after their 16th birthday. Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) is working with the Carson City School District to host vaccination clinics Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to offer the vaccine at the district’s two high schools.
Registered nurses from NVHC will be on site for the April 6 clinics at Pioneer Academy 1-12 campus, 225 E. Park Street, from 9-10 a.m. and at Carson High School, 1111 North Saliman Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP to the school’s nurse by Friday, March 25.
- Pioneer Academy 1-12 health office: 775-283-1310.
- Carson High School nurse: 775-283-1675 or 775-283-1676.
To receive the MCV4 vaccine, students must have the following:
- Signed consent form in English and Spanish for each child receiving the vaccine.
- Copy of the child’s medical insurance card, if available.
- School I.D. card.
The meningococcal vaccine protects against four strains of the meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W and Y – which cause meningitis and blood poisoning (septicaemia). NVHC will bill most insurance companies for the vaccine. They will not deny vaccination to any child regardless of ability to pay.
For more information or questions, contact Tamara Baumann, director of clinical services with Nevada Health Centers, 775-888-6650 ext. 1144, 775-720-8785 (cell) or tbaumann@nvhealthcenters.org. Or contact Sheila Story, chief nurse for Carson High School, 775-283-1675 or sstory@carson.k12.nv.us.
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)