The Washoe County Health District is celebrating the Great American Smokeout as a way for smokers and vapers to pledge to go smoke-free, even if it’s just for one day.
While smoking rates have declined, 15.9% of Washoe County adults continue to smoke on a regular basis and at a higher rate than the rest of the nation (14%).
E-cigarette use among adolescents has risen sharply in recent years, with 12% of middle school students and 22.5% of high school students reporting e-cigarette use in the past 30 days.
The Washoe County Health District encourages tobacco users to take up the one-day challenge that can lead to a long-term plan to quit tobacco for good.
“While everyone has a different reason for quitting tobacco –loved ones, health, or saving money – most people need a little assistance in their journey to becoming a non-smoker,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said. “Help is available, free of charge. We encourage everyone to take advantage of free resources in our community that have been proven effective in helping individuals quit using tobacco.”
Quitting tobacco is one of the most important things you can do for your health. The use of tobacco products, including vapes, is associated with acquiring many chronic diseases including:
- Cancer
- Heart disease
- Stroke
- Diabetes and more
Smoking and vaping may also increase chances of getting sick because bringing your hand to your mouth repeatedly can help viruses and bacteria enter the body. Smoking also damages the lungs and weakens the immune system, making a person more likely to become seriously ill and require hospitalization if they get COVID-19. Quitting tobacco is not the easiest thing to do, but there is support.
The Nevada Tobacco Quitline
The Nevada Tobacco Quitline is a free resource for those that smoke cigarettes, use chewing tobacco, or use e-cigarettes. Anyone that calls 1-800-QUIT-NOW can speak with a professional, licensed counselor for confidential assistance in both English and Spanish. The Nevada Tobacco Quitline can also connect Native Americans and Asian Americans who smoke with culturally tailored resources. Veterans can call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838).
Baby and Me – Tobacco Free
Baby and Me – Tobacco Free is a program offered by the Washoe County Health District specifically to help pregnant women and their partners quit smoking and stay quit after the baby is born. Quitting smoking improves the short and long-term health outcomes for both the baby and mom. Those interested in the program should email gethealthy@washoecounty.gov.
My Life, My Quit
My Life, My Quit provides free, non-judgmental support for Nevada teens to quit tobacco use, including vaping. Text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/c3e37e84/yjjab8tm7RGIZuilW9GfSw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnv.mylifemyquit.org%2F.
More information about quitting tobacco use can be found on the www.GetHealthyWashoe.com website under Be Tobacco Free