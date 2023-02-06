On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno.
MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road Nevada strives to be a place where immigrants and working-class folks can learn to advocate for positive change in their lives, the lives of their families, neighbors, and their communities. We are eager to work alongside our partners and members to develop solutions that will make an impact that matters. We are proud to join the chorus of organizers and leaders who have fought for justice in Northern Nevada for many years."
As a member-based organization, Make the Road Nevada has worked with the Latine community since late 2017. Through organizing, policy innovation, and transformative education, the organization seeks to build the strength of Latine and working-class communities of color to achieve dignity and justice.
For more information, you can visit their website www.maketheroadnv.org where you can find more details about this non-profit.