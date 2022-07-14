Our Someone 2 Know - Jeff Evans is many things: a songwriter and musician, an athlete and coach, a husband and dad. He recently even added retired teacher to the list.
Every day, he's a fierce defender of the veterans who lost their lives defending our country. Something, he's unfortunately all too familiar with.
"My dad was killed when I was two and a half. My brother was not even a year old, I don't think." It was his dad’s second tour in Vietnam.
That brother, David Lynn Evans, went on to serve in the Army after 9/11. Two tours.
"He was injured, as a Purple Heart and died of complications to the injuries when he was back, stateside."
Evans says instead of holding onto sadness, he puts his emotions into songs to honor his loved ones and our country. “Say Hi To Dad For Me” were the last words he said to his brother the day he buried him. Those words are the title of his first song.
Evans says he's proud of his heritage and grateful to live in the greatest country in the world. "I just want other people to understand what sacrifice other people have made for them to enjoy their freedom."
In December of 2021, Evans joined a group of Gold Star families - all who've lost a family member in military service - for a trip to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Nevada.
"Honor Flight (Nevada) is so phenomenal in their planning how they have everything lined up just perfectly."
At the Vietnam Memorial Wall, Evans got to meet the general in charge of Vietnam commemoration. There he found his dad's name and his uncle's - who died in the same war.
"I never take that for granted. I have enjoyed a wonderful life, a wonderful career."
Evans spent 30 years as a teacher - mostly high school - in the Silver State. “I became a vice principal, I was a dean, I was an athletic director at Douglas High School, and my last five years which I just finished last week, I spent probably the best five years of my career in Eureka, Nevada."
All the while Jeff and his wife, Dena, raised two sons. Both are UNR grads - one is a firefighter and paramedic, the other is a flight medic for the National Guard.
Now officially retired, Jeff is planning a new way to give back.
"It's time to start donating time and I think, Honor Flight, that's my thing."
And music will always be his thing - Evans performs in a band and has other songs, so expect more in the near future, says Jeff.
"Regardless of my losses, you know, I think everything happens for a reason. I've been blessed."
###
If you would like to hear the full versions of Jeff's songs, links are here -
“Say Hi To Dad For Me”
https://www.facebook.com/SayHiToDadForMe/posts/2848496471859129
Say Hi To Dad For Me song and video An American Soldier Tribute - YouTube
(I Love You) More With Every Mile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjTUN7jMQkM
“Say Hi To Dad For Me” was co-written with Bobby Ross. Country music singer Ron Wallace is the voice and guitar player on both songs
You Tube page for Jeff Evans –