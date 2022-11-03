In summer of 2019, mom Wendy Hammond experienced the unimaginable - she witnessed her son and oldest daughter get swept away inside a loose bounce house. Her little boy was hurt and her little girl, nine-year-old Lizzy Hammond, was killed when strong winds blew the inflatable ten feet into the air - and into nearby power lines.
Now, she and her husband Mitch, are driven to make sure no other families suffer the same tragedy.
They graciously invited us into their home, where life in the Hammond household is busy. It is often said – kids are resilient and indeed, eight-year-old Danny and six-year-old Abby are growing quickly and thriving, as the family is finding their new normal.
“I'm always seeking, trying to have those happy moments again," acknowledges Wendy.
Happy moments and - purpose.
After losing their daughter, Lizzy, and helping their son - who was with his sister in the bounce house - recover from his injuries, parents Wendy and Mitch Hammond created a non-profit with a three-pronged mission. For the Lizzy Hammond Foundation, goal one is awareness.
At various Washoe County community gatherings and fundraisers, you will often see a table representing the foundation. "It's really hard for us to get out there and repeat the story over and over but usually at each of those events I’ll have a family say, ‘oh, I didn't know’".
What most of us don't know, says Wendy, is that the stakes commonly used to tether bounce houses are not enough to hold the structures down during a strong wind.
"Last year in Tasmania six kids were killed when a bounce house blew away. Six,” Wendy exclaims, exasperated, “Look, in Arizona, in 2020, two bounce houses took flight down in Mesa, flew across fields, injured kids." Hammond also recalls an incident in California when a boy was thrown in front of a car after the inflatable he was in, caught wind and sailed over a fence onto a busy highway. Authorities at that incident said the boy was lucky to escape with minor injuries.
Wendy says these are not freak accidents, the harm - and deaths - can be prevented. Hammond says bounce houses should be staked and weighted. "19 states have laws, so as parents we can work for that." That's the Foundation's second mission - to get other parents and legislators to join in that effort.
“Then the third thing we do at the Foundation is community outreach."
Volunteer work, inspired by young Lizzy's giving heart. "She loved to do the homeless feeds, the Ronald McDonald House meals." Lizzy especially loved the annual Shop with a Sheriff every Christmas. She loved giving. So, when Wendy and Mitch were asked about donating their daughter's organs, they remembered. “We had actually just had a conversation with her, like a month prior, about organ donation, which is weird - right? Who talks about that with your nine-year-old. But, obviously she was a different nine-year-old."
Dozens upon dozens of the Hammond's friends, family and supporters all gathered at the hospital for Lizzy's honor walk, just days after the tragic incident.
In honor of Lizzy, the Hammonds do service work as a family. most recently at the Veterans Cemetery for a cleanup day. They would love others to join them and to support the Foundation.
"And, and see if we can raise some money so we can do more events and get more education out there.”
###
If you would like to support the cause – Sunday, November 6th (2022) is the 4th Annual Lizzy Hammond Walk. It's super hero themed. Costumes are encouraged and there will be special guests. The walk starts at 11:00am at the Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive in Sparks.
For more information, the link to the website is below. Click the “Events” tab for details about the walk-