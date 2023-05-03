Our Someone 2 Know this week is a non-profit that believes engaging kids in physical activity is an investment in their development, health and well-being. Despite their name, Skiing Is Believing offers 38 different sports to northern Nevada children, year-round - with scholarships for those who need them.
We caught up with their founder and executive director, Meghan Ochs.
"Skiing, yes, is believing of course, but so is biking, so is lacrosse and rugby and rock climbing and volleyball, soccer and basketball."
Based in Washoe County, Skiing Is Believing was founded in 2018 by Ochs. "We're a non-profit foundation that helps kids find their passion in sport and community service."
With sports - from boxing to mountain biking, volleyball or soccer - Ochs says, young people get the proven health benefits of being physically active. "Using their bodies and also empowering their minds, because of course, the mind- body connection is very, very powerful and they are intricately tied together."
Intricately tied to the mission of Skiing Is Believing, is the importance of being of service. The foundation partners with other groups who need their help. "Large groups of children also come to us through other non-profit organizations in town that provide social services, community services, family services, etc. but don't necessarily have things for kids to do."
And along with the choice of dozens of different sports to do - the kids also learn to be of service to others.
Whether it's building Karma Boxes or cleaning up parks, Skiing Is Believing also teaches the value of volunteerism. "(The kids) going out into their community and being engaged and understanding that not everything happens in a vacuum."
For families who cannot manage the cost, there are scholarships.
"We help bring more of these opportunities to more people whether they can afford them or not or whether they live near them, because proximity sometimes, too, is an issue."
For all this, Skiing Is Believing relies on volunteers, donations and fundraisers. Ochs admits, it's a lot of work - and it does not deter them from their mission.
"How can we make this world a better place - and I think by being active and doing more physical activities and being of service is a great way."
###
Skiing Is Believing is now accepting applications for their summer camps.
PLUS - this Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, they are hosting Sports Fest from 12-5:00. There will be sports demos, competitions, food and drinks.
Tickets raise money for the foundation. For more information and ways to donate, click on the link below -