The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory as heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary hit the area.
In a post on their X page, NWS Las Vegas reported water ponding across portions of the Las Vegas valley.
The NWS says drivers should not attempt to drive through flooded roads.
The flood advisory is in effect until midnight for Las Vegas, including north Las Vegas and downtown Las Vegas, as well as Henderson.
The area is also experiencing 40 plus mile an hour winds.