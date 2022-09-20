NAME: My name is Jason Stinson
AGE: I am 42 years old
PARTY AFFILIATION: My party affiliation for this position is non-partisan as this is a non-partisan seat
DAY JOB: My current employment is with refuge at your local sanitation company
EDUCATION: My education is high school and some college
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: I have lived in Carson City, Nevada since March of 2010
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have a lot of experience coordinating things with the local offices and the public by putting on fun family events, such as my Stinsons Haunted House, and my big Christmas light show. And I have 18 years of being a successful parent, not only to my children, but to my children's friends as well.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED:
If elected, my top priority is getting school vouchers and school choice put on the ballot for 2023. In the meantime, the safety of our children, teachers, and school administrators are my top priority.
IN ONE SENTENCE, WHAT'S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
This community is my family, therefore, I will do everything in my power to protect my family.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WOULD OR LOSE?
As long as the results are fair and honest, yes, I will accept the results of this election