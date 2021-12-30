Nevada Kids Foundation held their first annual Holiday Donation Drive to benefit OUR Place, a local family homeless shelter who currently houses over 80 children, with another 100+ on a list waiting for placement.
The event was a success and not only provided Christmas care packages for the kids but also toys and essential items to stock the shelter’s supplies for the New Year.
The Foundation provided over 8,000 diapers, 50 boxes and packages of baby wipes, 500 toys, over 100 stuffed animals, several donation boxes full of art supplies, books & activities, over 100+ blankets, pillows & bed-in-a-bags, 10 large donation boxes full of undergarments and much more.
Northern Nevada native and Real Estate CEO, Tyler Cornu founded the Nevada Kids Foundation during the summer of 2021. After personally adopting families for Christmas for the last several years, she was moved to action when she began to recognize how profound the issues really are for our communities struggling youth.
There were so many local businesses and individual “angels” who stepped up to help us. We are so grateful and feel very blessed to be a part of such a wonderful community. Our first event was a total success and we are looking forward to expanding our reach in 2022 and increasing the Foundations’ impact on the local struggling youth.
Their focus heading into 2022 is “Spring into Action Nevada” where they will aim to support local youth sports programs that are in need.
If you know of a local youth cause in need or are looking to volunteer or donate, you can visit their website www.nevadakidsfoundation.org for more information.