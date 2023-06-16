Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will lull during the overnight hours. * WHERE...Washoe Lake. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&