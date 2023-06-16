The Placer School for Adults recently held a graduation ceremony at the South Placer Jail, where eleven determined inmates achieved their GED or high school diploma.
The Placer School for Adults says it has been dedicated to providing educational opportunities to over 800 student inmates this year.
The programs offer a wide range of academic courses to enhance reading and math skills, as well as Career Technical Education and Workforce Preparation courses to equip students for future employment opportunities upon release.
Organizers say they are happy to announce that 20 student inmates have successfully graduated with their high school diplomas or GED, showcasing their achievements.