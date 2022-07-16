The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who stole multiple firearms from a residence on Friday.
On Friday, July 15th, 2022, at around 12:30 p.m., Detectives with the Carson City Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Carson City, regarding the theft of multiple firearms.
The victims left their home just an hour prior, but a witness notified them that someone kicked open a shed on the back end of their property shortly after.
When the homeowners returned to their residence, they discovered someone had stolen around a dozen firearms, gun optics, gun parts, and other miscellaneous equipment.
Detectives recovered enough evidence, mainly from surveillance video, that the suspect arrived on foot, parking their vehicle away from the residence.
Detectives determined the suspect forced their way into the shed and, after a while, exited with property to their hidden vehicle and left the scene.
The detective’s further investigation revealed sufficient information to determine the identity of the suspect, Jackson Smith, 19, of Carson City, Nevada.
They also knew the vehicle, and the type of clothing Smith wore during the commission of the crime.
The detectives distributed information to the on-duty police officers to look for anyone matching the description.
On the same day evening, the Investigations Division, Special Enforcement Team, swiftly discovered Smith’s vehicle driving in the U.S. Highway 50 East area and followed it to a nearby privately-owned storage shed facility.
They converged upon Smith as he attempted to leave the same facility. The Special Enforcement Team and detectives determined the location of Smith’s storage shed in the facility and were granted a search warrant for the suspect vehicle and the associated storage shed.
They recovered the suspected clothing Smith used during the commission of the crime, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and most of the firearms that were stolen.
The Special Enforcement Team and detectives charged Smith with Burglary of a Structure, 11 counts of Burglary of a Structure with a Firearm, 11 counts of Grand Larceny of a Firearm, seven counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Smith was arrested, transported to jail, and booked for the charges listed.
If you or anyone you know has any further information that would assist this investigation, you are asked to contact Sergeant T.J. Boggan at (775) 283-7888 or Detective Sam Hatley at (775) 283-7852
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)