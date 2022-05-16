On Monday, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $20 million is headed to the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), in partnership with University of Nevada, Reno, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Desert Research Institute, to fund wildfire prevention research and workforce development throughout the state.
This project is funded by the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) grant program, which Senator Cortez Masto is working to expand in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.
"Nevada is facing another summer of intense fire danger, and we need to be doing all we can to combat this threat,” said Senator Cortez Masto.“The funding I helped advocate for will dramatically expand Nevada’s wildfire prevention efforts, improve land management practices across the state, and train new wildfire experts. I’ll continue working to deliver robust federal resources to help combat wildfires in our communities and prevent them before they spark.”
The partnership of Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), the University of Nevada, Reno, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Desert Research Institute will receive $20 million over the next 5 years to fund wildland fire research, education, and workforce development programs that will help the state improve land and fire management and train new firefighters and researchers.
This project is expected to increase the capacity of Nevada for wildland fire research, education, and workforce development and demonstrate this increased capacity through technology-enhanced fire science in the regionally important sagebrush ecosystem.