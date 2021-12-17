The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
Three people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press about the changes.
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks.
But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.
