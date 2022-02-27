Six people have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and robberies.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received information of a Armed Robbery at the Extra Mile, Chevron gas station on North Carson Street. At arrival, Deputies learned the Robbery was carried out by two males, both armed with handguns. Both cash and store products were taken. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 6:07 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received information of an overnight Commercial Burglary at the East Williams Street Chevron gas station. While processing the scene, Deputies observed digital surveillance data that suggested the Burglary was carried out by persons similar in descriptions to the Armed Robbery. At the time of reporting, there were no injuries and only products were taken. Video surveillance suggested the Burglary took place at 1:38 a.m.
At approximately 6:11 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a reported Domestic Disturbance in an apartment at the 600 block of South Division Street. When Deputies arrived, a female from the apartment was contacted. She denied any disturbance and refused to allow Deputies inside the residence. Before leaving the area, alert Deputies observed items outside the apartment that resembled reported stolen properties from the Burglary and the Robbery. Additional Deputies responded to the scene and secured the area.
At 9:20 a.m., while the area of the apartment was surrounded, a female and a male exited the apartment. Both persons were detained, and a warrant was obtained to enter the apartment and detain four additional males. By 10:45 a.m., the final person of interest exited the apartment at the direction of officers. After the apartment was cleared, Detectives enter the home and searched the area. During the search, items were seized associated with the earlier Robbery, the earlier Burglary, and other reported burglaries and attempted burglaries that have taken place in Carson City over the last month, including two stolen handguns.
All of the suspects were transported to the Sheriff's Office for follow up interviews and processing. In custody, as of this release, are: 20 year old Mariana Perez of Carson City; 18 year old Marty Avila of Sparks; (a juvenile) out of Markleeville, CA; (a juvenile) out of Susanville, CA; (a juvenile) out of Douglas County; and, 18 year old Marshall Williams out of Dresslerville, Douglas County.
Anyone with any information regarding the suspects of the Burglaries or Robberies is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2677, or Investigations Division, Detective Murry at 775-283-7853.