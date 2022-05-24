May 24, 2022 Update:
The Elko County Sheriff's Office has suspended the active search for Aidan Clune in the Cherry Creek Mountain Range, located west of Currie, NV.
According to the sheriff's office, Aidan traveled from California to Utah on April 26, 2022. He then stayed the night in Wells, NV and checked out of the hotel room at approximately 6:23 AM on the morning of April 27, 2022. He traveled southbound on US93 and parked his pickup truck in the shoulder of US93 near mile marker 23. At approximately 8:50 AM on the 27th an NHP Trooper found the vehicle abandoned.
Police belief that Aidan was suffering from a mental episode that caused him to not only leave his vehicle, but that he made very intentional efforts to not be found.
Original Story from April 29, 2022:
Civil Air Patrol’s Nevada and Utah wings are currently assisting the Elko County Sheriff’s Office in the search of a missing 19-year-old from Sonoma, California.
Aiden Clune from Sonoma County, California was last seen on April 27 on US-93 near Wells.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says Clune was driving a maroon, 2007 Nissan Frontier with a damaged back bumper and duct tape on the driver's side mirror.
On Wednesday, April 28, Clune's unoccupied car was located on US-93 near Currie and his whereabouts are unknown.
Man trackers worked last night and followed his tracks continuing in a southwest direction.
Clune may be wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
If you seen Clune or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.