Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022.
There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group.
All proceeds from the event will help support the dance group by providing materials for regalia, food, and travel. The dancers are Great basin cultural ambassadors who perform across the state of Nevada and they are constantly recruiting new dancers.
It went on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Gymnasium at 34 Reservation Road.
About the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony:
"The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony formed a federally recognized government in 1936 under the Indian Reorganization Act. Located in Reno & Sparks, Nev., the RSIC consists of 1294 members from three Great Basin Tribes – the Paiute, Shoshone and Washoe Tribes. The RSIC is a vibrant, diverse organization, which balances traditional teachings and rich culture with contemporary business methods. Our mission is to offer opportunities for tribal members to improve their lives and enhance tribal values by making community programs, services, and projects available; while educating the general public about our history, culture and modern lifestyle."