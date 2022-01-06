Local law enforcement say they're seeing an increase in fentanyl-related overdoses and overdose deaths of people believing they were using cocaine and/or methamphetamine.
Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) detectives in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, say they're investigating recent deaths, and are targeting the people responsible for the distribution of fentanyl laced drugs.
Authorities say official data on those unknowingly exposed to lethal doses of fentanyl is not yet available.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says between January – September 2021 there were 201 drug-related deaths in Washoe County. Of those, 54 were fentanyl-related. That data remains preliminary.
Local law enforcement say they're now finding cocaine and meth laced with fentanyl as well as an increase in powdered fentanyl being sold on the street.
"Anyone who uses drugs, or has a loved one who is dealing with addiction, should keep naloxone medication on hand. Naloxone can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and is available without a prescription at most drug stores in Nevada."
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)