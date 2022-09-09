The City of Sparks opened a brand-new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina, with a ribbon cutting event taking place on Friday.
Mayor Ed Lawson, Sparks City Councilmembers, city officials and donors were in attendance at the park, located at the northwest corner of Sparks Marina at Lincoln Way and Howard Dr.
The Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground is designed to provide access for kids of all abilities and includes new playground equipment, shade structures and a surrounding fence.
The Sparks Marina All-abilities playground is the City’s second all-abilities park. The first is Pah Rah Park on Vista Blvd., that opened in the fall of 2012.
“Providing accessible resources for our residents is important to all of us at the City,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “We have heard so many in the community tell us how much they love the amenities at Pah Rah Park, so we are beyond excited to bring this new addition to the Sparks Marina.”
The project was approved as part of the Capital Improvement Plan by the Sparks City Council in May 2019.
Additional project funding was secured through donations from the Reno Rodeo Foundation for $120,000, Sparks Rotary Club in the amount of $80,000 and a $10,000 contribution from the Ozmen Foundation.
The Sparks Marina was selected as the best site based on its central location and amenities.