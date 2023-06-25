APPROPRIATIONS: Northern NV dwarfed by Southern NV

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH 10 PM PDT... * Showers and thunderstorms are possible through 10 PM PDT this evening for northeast California in addition to northwest Nevada near and east of US-395. * Potential hazards near any thunderstorms that develop include brief heavy rainfall, gusty outflow winds to 45 mph, small hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning. * Thunderstorms that form over area lakes could produce choppy waters, which could capsize small watercraft and cause hazardous conditions for swimmers. If recreating outdoors, have quick access to shelter if you hear thunder. Remain sheltered for at least 30 minutes past the last rumble of thunder to be safe.