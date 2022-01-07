Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind prone areas along Highway 395 and I-580 will occasionally gust to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Use caution if driving on north to south oriented roads as strong crosswinds may result in hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. &&