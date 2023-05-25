A regional flash flood watch goes in effect at 1 p.m. on Thursday through the evening.

Affected areas include portions of California and Nevada, including in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California.

In Nevada, areas include Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake.

The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

NWS also says slow moving thunderstorms will produce areas of heavy rainfall. Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams, and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt. It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff and potential flooding issues.