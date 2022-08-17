The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada.
The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
We dry things out by Friday and the weekend with partly sunny skies and mid-90s for highs.
Be prepared to seek shelter from the thunderstorms and watch out for flash flooding near the heavy downpours.
Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as four wheeling, yard work, target shooting, or campfires.
The combination of gusty winds, and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
For the latest updates and preparedness tips visit livingwithfire.info.
