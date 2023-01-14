A winter storm warning is up for the mountain areas from 4am on Saturday until 10am on Tuesday.

Snow returns to the Sierra through Tuesday morning with chain controls and delays expected.

Gusty winds and rain showers for our valleys on Saturday with light snow by early Sunday morning.

Another round of snow showers by the Monday morning commute with slick roads expected and chain controls in the mountains.

2 to 4 feet of snow could fall this weekend above 6,000' and 1 to 6" of snow for our valleys by Monday morning.

Avoid travel in the mountains on Saturday if possible and be ready for delays and possible road closures.

Pack a winter kit for your car with blankets, extra food and water in case you get stuck.

Check www.nvroads.com for the latest chain controls.