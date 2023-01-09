Thanks to generous guests and Atlantis team members who donated canned food throughout December, the resort was able to collect 2,370 lbs. of food for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which will provide 1,975 meals for individuals facing hunger and food insecurity in northern Nevada.
“When you consider that one in six children in Nevada face food insecurity, it’s important to find ways to address this important issue,” said Joel Villanueva, Atlantis communications manager. “We’re proud of the positive impact we’ve made with Holly Jolly Days and look forward to continuing our work with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.”
Since the inception of Holly Jolly Days in 2011, the Atlantis has now helped to collect 58,736 lbs. of food.
Throughout the month of December, the Atlantis places collection barrels across the property, offering special discounts and incentives to guests who donate canned food.