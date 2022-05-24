A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S., Friday, April 29, because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST.