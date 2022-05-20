A rollover crash has killed one person on I-580 north near College Parkway in Carson City.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened right before 5 a.m. on Friday.
NSP says the unidentified man was not wearing a seatbelt, and speeding likely contributed to the crash.
The off-ramp will be temporarily closed while crews investigate the scene.
