Nevada non-profit Baby’s Bounty officially launched its Northern Nevada operations following a $500,000 contribution from SilverSummit Healthplan.
Since May of 2020 they've distributed 2.5 million diapers and 5 million wipes to over 35,000 Nevadans.
Baby's Bounty goal is to improve the overall health for families in need.
Kelly Maxwell the Executive Director of the non-profit says, having this diaper bank is a way to fill the gap, since you can't receive diapers with things like SNAP benefits.
"We hear that clients are choosing between diapers and gas, food and diapers, food and gas and no parent should have to make those heartbreaking decisions."
Priscilla Gonzalez, a mother of four says "Financially diapers are expensive and if I can find some place to help me with diapers it helps us in general with everything else."
The expanded operations from the team’s base in Sparks will allow Baby’s Bounty to serve families with infants and toddlers living below the poverty line across Nevada, with the goal of ending diaper need in the Silver State and beyond.
Since opening their doors today, the non-profit has served over 100 families, and they have around 380,000 diapers in this warehouse ready to distribute. Maxwell tells us "A third of families experience diaper need, so we know that these diapers are not only critical health care supplies but if families are interested in going back to work and they have jobs waiting for them they need the required diapers to send their child to daycare and that's 8 to 10 diapers a day."
As families drove through to Baby's Bounty today, they gave out a week's supply to all in an array of sizes. Maxwell says they wanted to bring a consistent diaper bank resource to Northern Nevada. She mentions inflation has a huge impact, as they need for diapers has gone up 185%. The volunteers say, for families who show up to Baby's Bounty, they'll provide help no questions asked.
Gonzalez tells us more about her experience "It definitely made me feel good because everybody needs help, everybody needs a little help but sometimes pride gets in the way, and we feel prideful to not ask for help and here it took away that pride."
For more information, you can visit: Home | Baby's Bounty (babysbounty.org)