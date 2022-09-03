Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WASHOE LAKE... * CHANGES: Raised a lake wind advisory for Washoe Lake. * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures 98-103 degrees expected through the holiday weekend. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Overnight low temperatures will also run 10 or more degrees above average for early September. For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area including Washoe Lake. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, NORTHWEST AND FAR WESTERN NEVADA... * CHANGES...None. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Stronger ridge top gusts 40-50 mph with a few gusts to 60 mph possible. * Humidity...After a night of poor humidity recovery, especially for mid-slopes and ridge tops, minimum humidity between 6-12% is expected in the afternoon. * Duration...5 to 9 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. &&