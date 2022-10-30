The Reno Rumble Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is happening this weekend at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center.
The tournament kicked off on Friday.
Sunday was the Battle of Nevada game with teams from the United States Wheelchair Rugby Association (USWRA) and the local High Fives team. Awards will take place at 1:30 p.m. on the final day.
Wheelchair rugby is a sport made up of male and female quadriplegic athletes. The sport combines rugby with basketball and handball.
It's considered a Paralympic sport, with 26 countries competing internationally.