Nevada lawmakers are hearing bills aimed at changing the amount of fentanyl required to be considered certain levels of trafficking.
One of those bills is Senate Bill 35 and is being sponsored by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
According to Ford, the bill would make the amount of fentanyl between 14 and 28 grams enough for a mid-level trafficking charge.
"This bill would give law enforcement the ability it needs to keep poison off the street, to keep vulnerable Nevadan's from accessing it and god forbid from dying from it," Ford said. "It will ensure we're taking all the steps that we possibly can to mitigate this crisis."
Anything above 28 grams would be considered high-level.
The Attorney General also asked for an amendment for the bill to include medication assisted treatment so jails and prisons can offer more help to inmates.
The bill was heard in the Senate Judiciary on Monday but no action has since been taken.
The full bill can be found below: