The Black Rock Field Office is seeking public comments on the draft environmental assessment prepared to analyze the impacts of a geothermal exploration Operations Plan proposed by Ormat Nevada Inc., 26 LLC., (Ormat).
The 30-day comment period will end September 19, 2022.
The field office is analyzing the environmental effects of the proposal to construct, operate, and maintain the Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project in the Gerlach Geothermal Lease Unit located in Washoe County, less than one-mile northwest of Gerlach on the western edge of the Black Rock Playa.
Ormat has proposed further exploration of the Gerlach geothermal resource based on results of previous geothermal exploration including the drilling and testing of geothermal wells and access road construction. Principal access to the proposed project would be from NV-447 and County Road 34. During the one-to-two-year exploration phase of the project, up to 10 people will be employed with the potential for more in upcoming phases.
The deployment of renewable energy is crucial in achieving the Administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’s direction to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal energy production on public lands no later than 2025.
Comments can be submitted to blm_nv_wdo_gerlach_geothermal@blm.gov.
Comments can also be mailed to:
Attn: Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project
C/O BLM Winnemucca District
5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Mailed comments must be post marked no later than September 19, 2022. Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the agency cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
