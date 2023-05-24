Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Reno has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Reno-Tahoe International Airport /RNO/. The following weather hazards are expected: Wind gusts 40 knots or higher. Cloud to ground lightning within 10 nm of the airport. LAT...LON 3960 11989 3960 11967 3942 11967 3942 11989