The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Up to 21 saddle-started wild horses, trained by the NNCC inmates, will be offered for adoption.
The once-wild horses offered come from herd management areas in Nevada and Oregon, range in age from three to seven years old and vary in weight and color. All the horses have received at least 120 days of training as part of this inmate training program.
"Following our harsh Nevada winter months that led to cancelling the February adoption, we are excited to offer 21 horses in this event” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “The inmates have pushed through to have a well started bunch of horses to offer for adoption”.
A catalog for this adoption and additional information is posted on-line at the bottom of the NNCC webpage located at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy.
“Placing animals into good homes is an important and a key part of the BLM's mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros both on public lands and once they are in are in the adoption pipeline” said Chris Bush, BLM Nevada, Chief of Communications.
The NNCC is located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Public viewing begins at 9 a.m. and a competitive-bid adoption event, conducted by an auctioneer, follows at 10 a.m. The starting bid for all the animals offered is $150.
Potential adopters are asked to enter the NNCC from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the extreme south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking.
The public is prohibited to use cell phones, cameras, recording devices or any form of tobacco, while on the premises unless previously approved.
(Bureau of Land Management)