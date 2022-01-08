UPDATE: JANUARY 8, 2022
A statement was released by The Placer County Sheriff's Office, confirming the body of missing skier, Rory Angelotta, was discovered on January 8th, 2022.
Angelotta was found north of the Northstar Ski Resort around 10:45 a.m. The location was approximately a half mile from a neighborhood outside of Schaffer Mill Creek.
Searchers say Angelotta may have got lost after traveling away from the ski resort boundaries. They believe he succumbed to the elements when trying to find his way back.
Volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were conducting the search. They had assistance from a rescue dog from the California Rescue Dog Association.
The placer County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement from Angelotta's family:
“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared a message on behalf of Rory Angelotta's family:
UPDATE: DECEMBER 30, 2021
On Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that 60 people, along with California Highway Patrol are helping with the ongoing search.
In the early afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that the helicopter got some radar hits, so crews are now following up. They say the hits are in remote areas and difficult to reach.
Deputies say 43-year-old Rory Angelotta had planned to have Christmas dinner with friends, but he did not show up.
Deputies say Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift around 11:30 a.m. and then an emergency ping on his phone showed a short call was made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before the phone was shut off.
They say his car was also found in the Northstar parking lot.
Deputies say searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather. Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search.
Angelotta is described as very friendly and outgoing. He recently moved to the Truckee area from Colorado in October and worked as the General Manager of the Surefoot ski shop in Northstar.
He was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles.
If you have any information, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.