UPDATE: JANUARY 8, 2022

A statement was released by The Placer County Sheriff's Office, confirming the body of missing skier, Rory Angelotta, was discovered on January 8th, 2022.

Angelotta was found north of the Northstar Ski Resort around 10:45 a.m. The location was approximately a half mile from a neighborhood outside of Schaffer Mill Creek.

Searchers say Angelotta may have got lost after traveling away from the ski resort boundaries. They believe he succumbed to the elements when trying to find his way back.

Volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were conducting the search. They had assistance from a rescue dog from the California Rescue Dog Association.

The placer County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement from Angelotta's family:

“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”

----

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared a message on behalf of Rory Angelotta's family:

“The Angelotta family would like to express our deep gratitude for all those who have and will continue to aid in the search, rescue, and recovery of our son, brother, cousin, nephew, and uncle. Your prayers have given us strength through this difficult time; please continue to keep the family in your prayers.”

The family requests the community respect their privacy at this time. Donations can be directed to www.TahoeNordicSAR.org

----

UPDATE: DECEMBER 30, 2021

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will be suspending emergency rescue operations at Northstar Ski Resort for missing skier Rory Angelotta. It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort.

Over six days, a combined total of over 13,000 personnel hours has been committed to this operation. Approximately 220 personnel from 17 different agencies and rescue organizations have braved extreme winter mountain conditions in their search for Rory. The search conditions included high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens, and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search. ---- Crews are again searching for a Truckee skier who was last seen at Northstar California Resort on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that 60 people, along with California Highway Patrol are helping with the ongoing search.

In the early afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that the helicopter got some radar hits, so crews are now following up. They say the hits are in remote areas and difficult to reach.

Deputies say 43-year-old Rory Angelotta had planned to have Christmas dinner with friends, but he did not show up.

Deputies say Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift around 11:30 a.m. and then an emergency ping on his phone showed a short call was made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before the phone was shut off.

They say his car was also found in the Northstar parking lot.

Deputies say searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather. Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search.

Angelotta is described as very friendly and outgoing. He recently moved to the Truckee area from Colorado in October and worked as the General Manager of the Surefoot ski shop in Northstar.

He was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles.

If you have any information, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.