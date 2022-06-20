The Wells Avenue Merchants and Property Owners Association (WAMPA) recently announced that it will hold an all ages, street wide, free event on June 25, 2022 named The Wonders of Wells Treasure Walk.
Participants 18 and over can acquire a special “Treasure Map” at participating businesses, while supplies last.
This map will have a key to the event on front, as well as the participating businesses listed on the back with their special “Treasure Walk” offers.
Participants will collect special stickers on their maps as they visit each of the businesses listed on the back of the map.
At the end of the event, these stickers must be shown in order to receive raffle tickets.
The more shops visited, the more stickers collected, the more raffle tickets and chances to win!
An additional raffle ticket will also be given if a designated hashtag is used on the participant's social media (Facebook, Instagram) during the event.
All kids are encouraged to DRESS UP in pirate costumes for the walk.
They can pick up a special “treasure chest booty box” from The Garden of Reno the day of the Walk, while supplies last.
Below is a list of participating businesses:
Artist’s Co-Operative 627 Mill St.
A Toda Madre’ Tattoos 1110 S. Wells Ave.
Authentic Tattoo 1336 S. Wells Ave.
Gear Hut 1245 S. Wells Ave.
Hand Craft Coffee Company 300 S. Wells Ave. Suite #5
Helianthus Floral 1255 S. Wells Ave.
IMBIB Custom Brews 785 E. 2nd St.
Mandala Massage Supply and Apothecary 314 Vassar St.
Mr. Bubbles Laundromat-Wells 680 E. 2nd St.
Pack City Doggie Stylez 902 S. Wells Ave.
Pantry Products 1375 S. Wells Ave.
Pettin’ Place 1121 S. Wells Ave.
Pewter 911 S. Wells Ave.
Pineapple Pedicabs
PJ & Company Restaurant and Saloon 1590 S. Wells Ave.
Ryan’s Saloon and Broiler 924 S. Wells Ave.
Space Cadet 460 S. Wells Ave.
The Garden of Reno 700 S. Wells Ave.
The Radical Cat 1717 S. Wells Ave.
Truckee Meadow Herbs 1170 S. Wells Ave.
This event will start at 10 a.m.. and wrap up at 5.m. with a prize raffle and kid’s costume contest at The Garden of Reno starting at 5:30 p.m.