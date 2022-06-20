Treasure MGN.PNG

The Wells Avenue Merchants and Property Owners Association (WAMPA) recently announced that it will hold an all ages, street wide, free event on June 25, 2022 named The Wonders of Wells Treasure Walk.

Participants 18 and over can acquire a special “Treasure Map” at participating businesses, while supplies last.

This map will have a key to the event on front, as well as the participating businesses listed on the back with their special “Treasure Walk” offers.

Participants will collect special stickers on their maps as they visit each of the businesses listed on the back of the map.

At the end of the event, these stickers must be shown in order to receive raffle tickets.

The more shops visited, the more stickers collected, the more raffle tickets and chances to win!

An additional raffle ticket will also be given if a designated hashtag is used on the participant's social media (Facebook, Instagram) during the event.

All kids are encouraged to DRESS UP in pirate costumes for the walk. 

They can pick up a special “treasure chest booty box” from The Garden of Reno the day of the Walk, while supplies last. 

Below is a list of participating businesses:

Artist’s Co-Operative  627 Mill St.

A Toda Madre’ Tattoos  1110 S. Wells Ave.

Authentic Tattoo  1336 S. Wells Ave.

Gear Hut  1245 S. Wells Ave.

Hand Craft Coffee Company  300 S. Wells Ave. Suite #5

Helianthus Floral  1255 S. Wells Ave.

IMBIB Custom Brews  785 E. 2nd St.

Mandala Massage Supply and Apothecary  314 Vassar St.

Mr. Bubbles Laundromat-Wells  680 E. 2nd St.

Pack City Doggie Stylez  902 S. Wells Ave.

Pantry Products  1375 S. Wells Ave.

Pettin’ Place  1121 S. Wells Ave.

Pewter  911 S. Wells Ave.

Pineapple Pedicabs

PJ & Company Restaurant and Saloon  1590 S. Wells Ave.

Ryan’s Saloon and Broiler  924 S. Wells Ave.

Space Cadet  460 S. Wells Ave.

The Garden of Reno  700 S. Wells Ave.

The Radical Cat  1717 S. Wells Ave.

Truckee Meadow Herbs  1170 S. Wells Ave.

This event will start at 10 a.m.. and wrap up at 5.m. with a prize raffle and kid’s costume contest at The Garden of Reno starting at 5:30 p.m.

