A California company says it has submitted plans to the City of Reno for a new casino near corner of Virginia Street and Kietzke Lane.
Elevation Entertainment has released renderings of what the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino will look like.
The lot, across from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, is proposed to feature more than 200 hotel guest rooms and suites, more than 62,000 square feet of gaming with 1,250 slot machines and more than 40 table games. A sports book is also planned.
Elevation Entertainment has also developed gaming projects in Chula Vista and in Sacramento County.