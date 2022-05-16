A California man died in a rollover crash on I-80 west near Lovelock, Nevada State Police say.
The crash occurred just before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5th near Pershing County mile marker 117.
NSP say a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a silver 2020 Honda Civic sedan was heading west on I-80 when for some unknown reason, the car went off the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned.
The driver, 31-year-old Desean Bohanon was thrown from the car and died on scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220500283. If anyone has any information about this
crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.