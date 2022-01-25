A California man is charged with stealing explosive materials from a mill in Hawthorne, federal authorities have announced.
38-year-old Even Ray Atkinson appeared in federal court on Monday after a grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of Theft of Explosive Material from Licensee; Theft of Explosive Material Moved in Interstate Commerce; Transport of Explosives by a Non-Licensee; Possession of Stolen Explosives; and Improper Storage of Explosives.
According to allegations in the indictment, on December 24, 2021, Atkinson stole approximately 100 pounds of detonating cord, boosters, and dynamite from a Federal Explosives Licensee.
Atkinson was arrested on January 4, 2022 in Henderson.
His trial is set for March 28, 2022.