Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) is hosting the 10th Annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19.
The weekend-long event features three key events. For riders, the Corral Trail Bike Demo on Saturday and registered Rides (Tahoe Triple Crown and the Power Loop) Sunday morning are registration-required events.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., everyone is invited to a free, family-friendly Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers.
All proceeds from event activities go to building and maintaining multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.
“The Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a weekend event that’s all about celebrating the culture of mountain biking in the Tahoe basin,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to bring our vibrant community of trail users together to celebrate at this beautiful riverside venue in Meyers—where it all started 10 years ago. Join other like-minded people at this social event for all ages—landing on Father's Day—a great way to spend time with the family!”
Schedule of events:
Saturday, 6/18: Corral Trail Bike Demo Day (register online)
Sunday, 6/19 (morning): The Rides: Tahoe Triple Crown or the intermediate Power Loop (register online)
Sunday, 6/19 (1-6pm): Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers, CA
Sunday’s festival begins at 1 p.m. at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers, CA. It’s a free event featuring music by Ten Foot Tiger and Bison Bluegrass Band, local food and retailers, beer and other beverages, and a raffle with proceeds to fund area TAMBA projects.
The Saturday Demo Day offers a chance for mountain bikers to try out the latest equipment from participating brands like Specialized, Norco, Kona, Trek, Rocky Mountain, and Intense, among others. Shuttles are provided for riders to access Corral–one of TAMBA’s premiere trails.
Register online—details are on tamba.org/tahoemtbfest.
To further support sustainable, multiple-use trails in Tahoe, donate directly to TAMBA at tamba.org.
(Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association contributed to this report)