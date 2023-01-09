The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reminds the public to always remain alert and take caution when conducting private-party vehicle sale transactions.
CHP says their Auto Theft Taskforce has seen an ongoing issue of citizens becoming victims as they try to innocently purchase stolen vehicles.
CHP says fraudulent vehicle advertisements on web-based platforms often resemble legitimate sales, with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) and forged vehicle titles at the time of purchase, but when the buyer attempts to register the car, law enforcement is alerted.
This results in a financial loss for the victim.
CHP says some suspects appear to be targeting the Spanish speaking Hispanic community, and many of the sellers have been from Texas. The suspects have been found with a fraudulent California drivers license to match the name on the stolen vehicle title.
Due to the complexity of the suspects’ actions, CHP says it can be difficult to identify and locate them after the transaction.
While the CHP is diligently focused on identifying and investigating fraudulent sale ads online, the public is reminded to be cautious buying vehicles from private parties.
It is suggested they contact their local vehicle theft task force investigators about deals that seem too good to be true.
Over the past month, the CHP Valley Division arrested seven people and recovered five VIN switched vehicles in Manteca and Tracy, CA, alone.
To locate your nearest auto theft taskforce, contact your local CHP area office by visiting www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office.