The City of South Lake Tahoe will host its second annual State of the City Address this Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.
It's happening at the Beach Retreat & Lodge Conference Center at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
The event will be emceed by City Manager Joe Irvin, while Mayor Devin Middlebrook will share highlights from his tenure as mayor during the 2021-22 fiscal year and the progress made toward numerous initiatives in the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan.
In addition, the City will host an open house to give the public an opportunity to interact with departmental staff and learn more about the various projects and priorities each is responsible for, including South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Finance, Parks & Recreation, Public Works (Airport, Streets, Engineering), and Development Services (Housing, Planning, and Building Inspections).
Light refreshments will be served.