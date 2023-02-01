Following a successful 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2022, the dive team that coordinated the effort is expanding its underwater cleanup plans in 2023.
Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) is a nonprofit organization who says they are committed to fighting back against plastic and all forms of pollution both above and below the surface of its local waterways. They say the will return this year to Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake and they also have plans to clean up Echo Lake, Boca and Stampede Reservoirs in Truckee and four different lakes in Mono County and the Mammoth Lakes Basin.
They have plans to revisit 40 different dive sites around Lake Tahoe this year.
Three separate Tahoe-based projects will take place, focused on deep dive litter accumulation studies at 35 and 70 feet and also looking into “terrain traps,” or how the lake’s bathymetry, wind, currents and recreation affect litter accumulation trends throughout Lake Tahoe.
“The projects we are doing in Lake Tahoe this year are building on what we’ve already accomplished and will help us better understand freshwater litter accumulation while guiding future work both here in Lake Tahoe and other freshwater lakes in need of our efforts,” said Colin West, founder and executive director of Clean Up The Lake. “We’re also really excited to launch the Youth Education Program in collaboration with the Pay It Forward Project. This new initiative will work to engage and educate young people in the Reno-Tahoe community on the importance of environmental conservation.”
This year, CUTL will complete the circumnavigated clean-up of Fallen Leaf Lake that started in 2022 and produced some of the highest underwater litter totals in the Tahoe Basin. The organization will also launch pilot research on Boca and Stampede Reservoirs in Truckee and Echo Lake near South Lake Tahoe, and return to Mono County and the Mammoth Lakes Basin to execute various projects on four different lakes.
Throughout their work in 2023, the team will also be implementing an extensive invasive species surveillance program they have developed; surveys have already been conducted around Donner Lake, June Lake and half of Fallen Leaf Lake’s circumference.